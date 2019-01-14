Tunisia: Gabès-Tunis Flight Resumes

Tunis/Tunisia — The domestic flight between Gabès-Matmata airport and Tunis-Carthage airport will resume during the winter season which continues until 31 March 2019, according to a statement published on the official website of the Governorate of Gabès.

The Gabès-Tunis-Gabès flight will be operated every Wednesday by Tunisair Express, a Tunisian public carrier subsidiary of the Tunisair group and specialised in domestic flights.

This weekly flight was suspended over the past period and the activity of Gabès-Matmata airport was reduced to flights scheduled for the pilgrimage.

The regional authorities and the civil society in Gabès had called on many occasions to revitalize the activity of Gabès-Matmata airport.