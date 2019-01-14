11 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Gabès-Tunis Flight Resumes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — The domestic flight between Gabès-Matmata airport and Tunis-Carthage airport will resume during the winter season which continues until 31 March 2019, according to a statement published on the official website of the Governorate of Gabès.

The Gabès-Tunis-Gabès flight will be operated every Wednesday by Tunisair Express, a Tunisian public carrier subsidiary of the Tunisair group and specialised in domestic flights.

This weekly flight was suspended over the past period and the activity of Gabès-Matmata airport was reduced to flights scheduled for the pilgrimage.

The regional authorities and the civil society in Gabès had called on many occasions to revitalize the activity of Gabès-Matmata airport.

Tunisia

Badri Rescues African Champions Esperance, Wydad Fire Five Goals

Trophy-holders Esperance snatched a lucky last-gasp draw and Wydad Casablanca went on a five-goal romp Friday as the CAF… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.