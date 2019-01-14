Tunisia: China Grants Tunisia Two Donations Worth 108 Million Dinars

Tunis/Tunisia — China has granted the Tunisian government two donations worth 272 million yuan (108 million dinars) under two cooperation agreements concluded on Friday between the two countries.

Signed by Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Hatem Ferjani, and President of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Wang Xiaotao, these two agreements are in line with China's continued support for the development process in Tunisia.

These two agreements are signed at the end of a working session attended by both parties.

The session reviewed the progress of the implementation of projects funded by China, such as the project to build a university hospital in Sfax, the project to build a cultural and sports complex for young people in Ben Arous and the project of the Diplomatic Academy for Studies and Training.

During this meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen Tunisian-Chinese cooperation, to boost the process of carrying out joint projects and to promote Chinese investment in Tunisia, particularly in infrastructure.

Shortly before this working session, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khemaïes Jhinaoui, met with President of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency, who is currently on a two-day visit to Tunisia.

On this occasion, the Minister commended the exemplary nature of the friendly and cooperative relations between Tunisia and China, which, he said, continues to support the country through the implementation of infrastructure projects, emphasising Tunisia's will to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the basis of the common interest.

The Tunisian FM also voiced wish that Tunisia's accession to the Chinese initiative "the belt and the road" would open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries in priority areas such as infrastructure, as part of an approach that would benefit both countries.