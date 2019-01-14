Nigeria: Citizens Warned Against Harbouring Boko Haram Terrorists

Maiduguri — THE Nigerian military has threatened action against civilians allegedly providing shelter to Boko Haram terrorists in their homes northeast of the country.

This follows reports some terrorists had infiltrated some villages in the fringes of the volatile Maiduguri city where they allegedly threatened people to leave their homes.

According to the military, some residents have left out of fear while other families were now sharing their homes with alleged terrorists.

The military urged civilians, especially within Maiduguri metropolis and its environs, to promptly report the presence of suspicious people or avail the security agencies of information about such suspects.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director of Public Relations of the Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force), said failure to report would be viewed seriously as it was equal to collaboration with the Boko Haram terrorists.

"Such compromising persons when found will be treated like the terrorists," Nwachuku said.

"Members of the public are enjoined to please cooperate and support ongoing operations to weed out the infiltrating terrorists and their sympathisers."

Nigeria is under siege from the Islamist sect, which over the past decade has waged a brutal campaign to overthrow the government.

Maiduguri, the capital of the Borno State, is the epicentre of the crisis that has left over 20 000 people dead, although it is feared the number could be as high as 100 000.

More than 2 million people have fled their homes, but unconfirmed reports suggest more than 5 million have been displaced.