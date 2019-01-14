Tunisia: Jhinaoui Receives Written Message From Libyan Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui received, on Friday, a written message from his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taher Siala on co-operation relations between both countries.

This message was handed over to him by Maatoug Bouraoui, Special Envoy of Foreign Minister of Libyan National Accord Government.

Jhinaoui deemed it necessary at the meeting to better prepare for upcoming bilateral events, including mainly the Tunisian-Libyan High Joint Commission.

The need to step up the different mechanisms of the bilateral co-operation so as to promote the legal framework governing the relations between both countries, boost bilateral co-operation, revive economic momentum and re-establish the pace of trade exchanges, were also highlighted by the FM.

Jhinaoui aslo reaffirmed Tunisia's support to the Libyan people and integrity of the Tunisian territory, recalling the initiatives taken by Tunisia as part of the neighbouring countries policy (Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt) so as to reach a peaceful settlement to the Libyan crisis under the auspices of the United Nations.

The minister further stressed on the need to forge closer consultation and co-ordination links between both countries ahead of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit, March 31 in Tunis.

For his part, Bouraoui highlighted his government's willingness to strengthen the different aspects of the bilateral co-operation to serve the interest of both peoples.