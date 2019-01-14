Tunisia: 'Micro Flavour' Project for Fight Against Violence Through Rap, Kicked Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The European organisation MK-Sustainable Solutions (MKSS) announced Friday the launch of its "Micro Flavour" pilot project aimed at spreading positive messages to young people and fight against violence through rap.

Launched in partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Tunis, this project aims to bring youth out of despair and spread positive messages against violence through Rap music, said organisation founder Moses Shawaly at a press conference held at the Tunis City of Culture.

Shawaly pointed out that the goal is to help young people think more about solutions than problems to help them build their future by not thinking about suicide or joining violent groups.

"Rap is at the same time a form of expression of the expectations and concerns of young people and that is why we chose it as a tool for this project," he specified.

Taking the floor, head of the MKSS Tunis office Amen Allah Missaoui indicated that "rap has long been misused and has served to spread messages of hate and violence," saying that this project will help produce artistic productions by Tunisian and Dutch artists, who will work together to spread positive messages that can reach the maximum of youths.