Tunisia's Energy Independence Rate Was Close to 100% Until 1965 (Factbox)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The rate of energy independence of Tunisia was close to 100% until 1965." This is what emerges from the document "Review of the Tunisian energy sector," published by the Tunisian Association of Oil and Gas and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation in December 2018.

Between 1966 and 1993, the energy balance had been in surplus. During that period, the surplus represented up to twice the domestic demand for primary energy in 1968, 1970 and 1975.

The surplus in the energy balance helped reduce the national trade deficit for 26 years in a row.

In 1981, the energy surplus filled 47 percent of the country's trade deficit.

Since 1994, the country's energy dependence has steadily increased from 3% in 1995 to 10% in 2010 and 45% in 2015.

Today, the situation has completely changed. According to the latest INS statistics, the energy deficit accounted for 32.4% of the overall trade deficit in 2018, compared with 28% in 2015 and 6% in 2010.