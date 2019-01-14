Tunisia: Parliament Passes Two Draft Laws On Approval of Loan Agreements With IBRD and Turk Eximbank

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) passed at a plenary session Wednesday a draft law on the approval of a loan agreement between Tunisia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to fund a project to intensify irrigated agriculture.

98 MPs voted for the bill, 4 rejected it and 7 abstained.

The value of the credit amounts to €113.6 million (nearly 387 million dinars-MD) to fund the project to intensify irrigated agriculture in Jendouba, Béja, Siliana, Bizerte, Nabeul and Sfax.

The HPR also adopted a draft law on the approval of the annex to the loan agreement signed on August 6, 2018 between the Republic of Tunisia and Turk Eximbank on the contribution to financing the acquisition of Turkish made equipment with 109 votes in favor, 7 against and 4 abstentions.

The loan, worth US $ 200 million (592 MD), will be dedicated in its entirety to the acquisition of Turkish made security equipment, which will contribute to strengthening the defensive capabilities of security and military institutions in Tunisia, to fight against terrorism.

$150 million (444 MD) are dedicated to the Ministry of Defence and $ 50 million (148 MD) to the Ministry of the Interior.