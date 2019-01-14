Tunisia: Tourism Department Expects 9 Million Tourists in 2019 (René Trabelsi)

Tunis/Tunisia — The objective of the tourism department is to reach 9 million foreign visitors in 2019 against more than 8 million tourists in 2018, said on Wednesday in Tunis, Minister of Tourism, René Trabelsi.

Tourism indicators point in this direction, he added, stating a 30% increase in bookings for 2019 compared to last year. In the governorate of Tozeur alone, hotels were "full" until the end of February 2019.

Speaking at the 47th session of the Annual Meeting of the representatives of the Tunisian National Tourist Office (ONTT) abroad, the Minister of Tourism stressed the need to ensure a climate of security and political stability in Tunisia to ensure the smooth running of Saharan tourist animation programmes and to take maximum advantage of them.

He recalled, in this context, the return of the Rally of Tunisia and the lifting of travel restrictions, by the French authorities, on the regions of Tozeur and Tataouine, "which has made it possible to revive tourism in these two tourist destinations".

According to the president of the National Union of the Hotel Industry (UNIH), Afif Kchouk, foreign exchange earnings from tourism reached the equivalent of 4 million dinars in 2018. Tunisia is counting on attracting 10 million tourists by 2020, he said.