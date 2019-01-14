Zimbabwe: State Targeting of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Unjustified

document

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) is deeply concerned by the recent sustained attacks by the government on civil society and specifically the organization and its leadership.

We have followed and observed with utter dismay accusations leveled against the organization as attempting to subvert a constitutional order by effecting an illegal regime change agenda and inciting citizens to revolt against the state.

Numerous articles and press briefings have appeared in state owned media (electronic, print and broadcast) issued by the government and senior officials accusing the Coalition of hosting numerous meetings whose purported agenda is to unseat the Mnangagwa administration.

We find the statements to be unfortunate and purely driven by malice and this is despite the fact that the public space is awash with our position calling for an inclusive all stakeholders national dialogue.

The idea of dialogue is predicated on bridging the gap between government and its citizens with a view of re-establishing the Social Contract, strengthen social protection for the citizen by developing a shared and agreed national recovery and stabilisation road map with key reform areas that will arrest the current national crisis and rebuild confidence in the state.

We are aware of a bigger plot to target the Coalition's leadership and its members and partners in the wake of increasing discontent among a cross section of stakeholders in Zimbabwe that include labour and business. CiZC, as part of its values and belief system upholds and encourages lawful and peaceful interaction between the state and its citizens in accordance with the Constitution.

We therefore call upon government, public officials and government agencies to desist from creating a fictitious narrative meant to intimidate civil society and its leaders and restate our position that Zimbabwe is in a crisis that requires a sober leadership and an honest inclusive dialogue process to alleviate the suffering among citizens.

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition