Zimbabwe: Gvt Warns Rowdy Protestors... Social Media Abusers Face Arrest

Government has warned members of the public against infringing on the rights of others by blocking roads and causing chaos by forcing work bound people to return home.

The authorities have also castigated people abusing social media by posting inflammatory statements agitating Zimbabweans to engage in violence and unsanctioned demonstrations.

According to Government, those engaging in such acts will face the full wrath of the law when arrested.

In an interview, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema said people should follow the country's laws.

This comes after reports that some rowdy youths were this morning burning tyres and blocking roads in areas such as C-Junction in Chitungwiza, in Rugare, Damafalls, Epworth, Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Kuwadzana Extension, Chiremba Road and along Harare-Bulawayo Road, among others.

Several people were also left stranded after commuter omnibus crews were not operating in and around the city.

"We want people to follow the law. Nobody has the right to block people from using the Zimbabwean space. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will act on such people.

"We understand why they are doing this, they are saboteurs. All we are saying is that don't interfere with the freedom and rights of others," Minister Mathema said.

On Sunday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed officers in all residential areas, shopping centres and the Central Business District to conduct patrols, surveillance and stop and search following some social media articles agitating Zimbabweans to engage in violence and unsanctioned demonstrations.

Social Media abusers face arrest

In a statement, Minister Cain Mathema implored Zimbabweans to disregard the social media posts.

"My ministry assures all peace loving citizens and visitors that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed officers in all residential, shopping centres and CBD to conduct patrols, surveillance, stop and search and in the process account for unruly elements who may try to disturb the tranquil environment which is prevailing in the country," he said.

"May I urge Zimbabweans to continue undertaking their various social and economic activities as usual. Members of the public should feel free to access services from various entities without any hindrance."

In the same vein, said Minister Mathema, transport operators should continue to offer services to potential passengers as stipulated in their Road Service Permits and Route Authorities. He urged drivers to report any acts of intimidation and incitement to commit violence to the police for swift action to be taken.