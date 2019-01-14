South Africa: PGA of SA Committed to Transformation in Golf

Cape Town — The PGA of South Africa has thrown its full support behind the collective drive within South African golf to fully transform the industry, with the association building on its already longstanding commitment to this goal.

In 2017 the PGA of South Africa and its partner, the Black Management Forum (BMF), joined all the major golf bodies in the formation of a Transformation Council and which drove the Transformation Indaba held that same year. The Transformation Council now sits under the auspices of GolfRSA, and a Transformation Officer has also been appointed to assist the major bodies within South African golf to work collectively towards agreed transformation goals.

"We are aware we have a big role to play in transforming the entire industry, from people who play golf at clubs to people working in the industry," said PGA of South Africa Chief Executive, Ivano Ficalbi .

"We will drive as much change within what we control. Our members are at the forefront of the game, meeting with new golfers and driving the growth of the game. The game needs to grow and the only way it will do so is by golf clubs adapting and changing the barrier to entry. We are an association of 670 men and women who are actively involved at clubs and golf facilities, and we see ourselves as the conduit to driving the transformation discussion at these facilities.

"It boils down to the PGA of South Africa using our membership to play a more active role in getting the transformation message out there and taking golf forward in this country."

In 2013 the PGA of South Africa first partnered with the BMF to work more closely together in terms of its transformation goals.

The PGA of South Africa has also made allowance for Non-Executive Directors to assist the Board of the PGA of South Africa, and appointed Monde Ndlovu from the BMF to the Board.

Joseph Phiri, a PGA member based at Zwartkop Country Club, is also a National Director on the Board and a proposed future Vice Chairman of the Association.

The PGA of South Africa has also built a strong relationship with The R&A "Working for Golf" committee, and all R&A projects within Sub-Saharan Africa are managed through the PGA of South Africa Education Department. To date the PGA has managed projects in Botswana, Malawi, Uganda and Madagascar, and provided training through the PGA Training Program for African delegates from Mauritius, Madagascar, Malawi and Zambia.

"As an association of professional golfers with a long and proud history in the game of golf in South Africa, we are committed to promote the game of golf and to bring about meaningful transformation as we also help to stimulate growth and participation within the golf club environment, business of golf and PGA membership," said Ficalbi.

Source: Sport24