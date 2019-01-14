South Africa: Proteas Whitewash Pakistan After Wanderers Win

The Proteas have secured a series whitewash against Pakistan by winning the third Test at the Wanderers on Monday morning by 107 runs.

Starting the day needing 228 runs with seven wickets in hand, Pakistan were blown away once more by the Proteas speedsters with Duanne Olivier (3/74) and Kagiso Rabada (3/75) doing the bulk of the damage as the hosts got the job done on the opening session of day four.

In the end, Pakistan were bowled out for 273 in their second innings as the South Africans secured a 3-0 series win.

Attention will now shift to a five-match ODI series, which gets underway at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 262 (Markram 90, De Bruyn 49, Faheem 3/57) and 303 (De Kock 129, Amla 71, Shadab 3/41)

Pakistan 185 (Sarfraz 50, Babar 49, Olivier 5/51) and 273 (Shafiq 65, Olivier 3/74, Rabada 3/75)

SA win by 107 runs and win the three-match series 3-0

Source: Sport24