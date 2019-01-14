Namibia: Restrictions On Codeine Medicines Take Effect

Medicines containing codeine will now require a doctor's prescription, says health permanent secretary Ben Nangombe.

Codeine is commonly found in combination with other ingredients in pain relievers, such as Benylin, Nurofen Plus and ADCO-DOL, as well as Myprodol, all of which were sold over the counter without a prescription up to now.

Nangombe said on Monday that according to a Government Gazette of 31 October 2018, all codeine containing medicines that were previously in schedule 1, have been moved to schedule 2, which brings in the prescription requirement.

"This means codeine containing medicines can no longer be obtained over the counter, but only on a prescription. The up-scheduling was triggered by concerns of potential misuse and abuse," he said.

Nangombe said there were reported incidents of people abusing cough syrups to get a high, so the reason for putting restrictions on such medications was to protect the public from harm.

According to online health sources, in addition to being addictive or habit-forming, codeine abuse can result in nausea or vomiting, memory loss, lack of coordination and fatigue.

Nangombe added that the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) also took into account the availability of safe and effective alternatives, not containing codeine, which may be available over the counter before recommending the restrictions.

"The decision was also in line with international practices regarding codeine containing products that are aimed at restricting the use of codeine," he said.