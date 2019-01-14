14 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Restrictions On Codeine Medicines Take Effect

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Okeri Ngutjinazo

Medicines containing codeine will now require a doctor's prescription, says health permanent secretary Ben Nangombe.

Codeine is commonly found in combination with other ingredients in pain relievers, such as Benylin, Nurofen Plus and ADCO-DOL, as well as Myprodol, all of which were sold over the counter without a prescription up to now.

Nangombe said on Monday that according to a Government Gazette of 31 October 2018, all codeine containing medicines that were previously in schedule 1, have been moved to schedule 2, which brings in the prescription requirement.

"This means codeine containing medicines can no longer be obtained over the counter, but only on a prescription. The up-scheduling was triggered by concerns of potential misuse and abuse," he said.

Nangombe said there were reported incidents of people abusing cough syrups to get a high, so the reason for putting restrictions on such medications was to protect the public from harm.

According to online health sources, in addition to being addictive or habit-forming, codeine abuse can result in nausea or vomiting, memory loss, lack of coordination and fatigue.

Nangombe added that the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) also took into account the availability of safe and effective alternatives, not containing codeine, which may be available over the counter before recommending the restrictions.

"The decision was also in line with international practices regarding codeine containing products that are aimed at restricting the use of codeine," he said.

Namibia

Oil Prices May Lower Inflation in 2019

Consumers may receive a breather in 2019, with inflation expected to rise at a slower pace if oil prices continue the… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.