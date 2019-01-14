Namibia: Oil Prices May Lower Inflation in 2019

Consumers may receive a breather in 2019, with inflation expected to rise at a slower pace if oil prices continue the downward trajectory.

Already, oil prices have gone down in December 2018, and this month. In December, the petrol price was down by N$1 while diesel was down 40 cents, while in January, the petrol price was down 90 cents, and diesel down by N$1.

Shelly Arnold, a research analyst at PSG Namibia, said if local fuel prices remained low for longer (or even decrease further), long-term positive effects may include lower overall inflation, giving Namibian consumers more propensity to either consume other goods and services, or to save.

"Businesses may find relief in lower operating costs if fuel is a large enough component, and may then record wider profit margins, and in some cases may even reduce the selling prices of their goods and services, or at least smaller or slower increases in these prices," she explained.

The researcher said the short-term effects might be limited, for example, locals' willingness to travel may be increased.

Arnold further stated that the Namibia Statistics Agency is still due to release the inflation figures for December 2018, the month in which the first of the two fuel price reductions took place.

"In November 2018, transport inflation was the highest within the basket of goods. Transport inflation (the determinants of which include more than just the fuel price) was up by 13,8% year-on-year, and carries a weight of 14,28% in the basket."

"Generally, there will be a time lag between lowered fuel prices and the effect thereof in the prices of goods and services which use the fuel as an input, or to constitute a cost-saving on the distribution of inputs or finished goods and services rendered," she noted.

Arnold added that the price of oil is a result of the supply and demand dynamics in the global market, and that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) meets regularly to attempt to find an agreed-upon supply limit on the production of barrels of oil to buoy the price of oil.

"The rand/US$ exchange rate also plays a significant role in the import prices of fuel, and thus also on a portion of the fuel prices at the pumps locally. A stronger rand and thus Namibia dollar contribute to lower import prices in the local currency of oil", she said.

Local economist Mally Likukela said international prices of most commodities are declining, and thus relieving pressure on end-products such as petroleum.

However, a further slowing down in economic activities in larger economies will also dampen the pressure of the demand for crude oil, thus causing crude oil oversupply on the market.

"These are but some of the factors that are likely to cause prices of oil to reduce, thus leading to further decreases in local fuel prices over the coming months.

"The only downside risk is, however, the weakening rand to which the Namibia dollar is pegged. A weak currency causes imports to be more expensive. The rand started the year with noticeable losses against most major currencies," added the economist.

Economic Association of Namibia's research associate Klaus Schade, for his part, said global oil prices dropped by almost 30% from a high monthly average of US$81,03 per barrel in October to US$57,36 per barrel in December.

"The drop in oil prices was caused by increased oil production, in particular by US and Canadian shale oil producers because of favourable prices, but also by Russia's record oil production, despite agreements with Saudi Arabia to curb output.

"Moreover, global economic growth is slowing down due to the trade war and other uncertainties (such as Brexit), and hence limits demand for oil and other energy sources," Schade said.

He added that the drop in fuel prices brings direct, immediate relief to motorists and transport companies, including public transport. However, it will benefit all consumers due to reduced price pressure emanating from higher transportation costs.

The research associate further said "lower fuel prices will also benefit producers, in particular the fishing industry and the transport sector that spend a high share of total input costs on fuel, but the downside is, as we experienced with the previous drop in global oil prices, that the slowdown of the global economy that is mainly responsible for the price decline will also affect the demand for other commodities such as copper and zinc, and will affect Namibia's mining industry.

Lower oil prices will likewise have a negative impact on the Angolan demand for Namibian goods and services since the Angolan economy is heavily dependent on oil revenue."

Schade observed that the two main determinants of the fuel prices are global oil prices and the exchange rate, saying uncertainties remain regarding the trade wars the US administration is fighting, Brexit, and geopolitical tensions such as between the US and Iran that will limit global economic growth.

"It is expected that the economic growth in the US will cool down this year, which will further reduce the demand for oil. If the Namibia dollar can hold against other currencies, such as the US$, we can expect fuel prices to remain at current price levels, with some fluctuations," he added.