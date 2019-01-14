14 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - Governor Wants to Give Dignity to Sumbe Inhabitants

Sumbe — The city of Sumbe, capital of the province of Cuanza Sul, will be able to undergo a "profound technical" work in its main infrastructures, in order to give greater dignity to the resident population.

The intention was expressed, Sunday, to the press, by the provincial governor Job Capapinha, at the end of a courtesy meeting with the bishop of the United Methodist Church, Gaspar João Domingos.

Job Pedro Castelo Capapinha, nominated on January 2, was presented this week to local authorities by the Minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

