14 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Increases Number of Pupils in Teaching System

Luanda — At least 15,930 new students have been enrolled for the current school year in Luanda, said on Saturday the Provincial Education director, Narciso Bendito.

The recent figure joins the already existing number of 1.5 million students, who attended school in 2018.

In general, said the education official, the current school year has over 140,000 new students to attend school in pre-school, first grade, seventh grade and 10th grade.

Several schools have been built to accommodate the present number of students.

The school year is to be officially opened on January 31.

