South Africa: Proteas' Olivier Falls Short of 116-Year Long Record

Cape Town — Proteas speedster Duanne Olivier fell short of making history in the three-Test series against Pakistan which concluded at the Wanderers on Monday.

Olivier, 26, picked up his 24th wicket of the series in Pakistan's second innings when he bowled skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for a duck.

It left Olivier needing just one more wicket to equal the record for the most wickets ever taken by a South African bowler in a three-match Test series.

It would have been some achievement when one considers that the record has stood for 116 years.

The last South African to take 25 wickets in a three-match Test series was Charlie Llewellyn against Australia all the way back in 1902.

A left-arm slow-medium bowler, the Pietermaritzburg-born Llewellyn could not stop South Africa from losing the series 2-0, but he was superb with the ball.

It was not to be, though, and Olivier could not get the one wicket he needed to equal Llewellyn.

Olivier only played the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion because of an injury to Philander, but he took that opportunity with open arms and has not looked back.

He left the first Test with figures of 11/96 while in the second Test at Newlands he claimed 5/132.

Olivier was back to his best at the Wanderers, though, where his 5/51 saw Pakistan bowled all out for 185 in their first innings while he claimed 3/74 in their second knock.

Source: Sport24