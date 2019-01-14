Zimbabwe: Fuel Crisis - Use Bicycles, Says Minister - Warns Protestors of Broken Limbs

A junior minister has warned against public protests after the government hiked fuel prices by about 300 percent and urged those failing to cope to consider using bicycles instead.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the shock fuel price hike on Saturday.

Zimbabweans, most already struggling to survive an economic crisis that has lasted decades, reacted with outrage with unions and activists calling for countrywide protests starting Monday.

However, taking to Twitter, deputy information minister Energy Mutodi, offered some tips on how to cope with the price hike and warned against joining the protests.

"New Fuel prices will stamp out arbitrage in the fuel sector and normalise fuel supply but, Zimbabweans must brace for commodity price volatility emanating from the fuel price shock. Volatility will be temporary before goods prices normalise," he said.

"Faced with high fuel costs, clever people know what to do and here are some tips: Avoid fuel guzzler, reduce fleet, cancel unnecessary trips and use bicycles where possible to save BIG. Do not protest in the street you can lose a limp in the skirmishes."

Mutodi's statement was described as reckless by the Concerned Citizens' Support Network of Zimbabwe (CCSNZ).

"That is a reckless statement," said CCSNZ's Tawanda Dzvokora.

"How can a whole minister threaten the public who are struggling to survive? Instead, he should feel for those who are suffering due to their mis-governance."