Africa: Rangers Edge Bantu in Maseru

A goal in each half by Bright Silas and Godwin Aguda handed Enugu Rangers a 2-1 advantage over Bantu in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off first leg tie played at Setsoto Stadium on Sunday in Maseru.

The home side settled quicker into the game and had an opportunity to take the lead as early as the fifth minute, but Tumelo Maine failed to find the target from close range.

With Bantu enjoying more ball possession and creating better goal scoring chances, it would be the visitors that would break the deadlock against the run of play to stun the home side.

Silas got his side ahead punishing Bantu after they failed to clear their lines to give Rangers the lead in the 18th minute.

Ibrahim Ajani had a good opportunity to increase the lead just before the half-time break, but his effort went wide.

The home side reacted by making an early change as Maine was taken-off and replaced by experienced Mokone Marabe before the match headed for the break.

In the second-half, chances were few and far between, which led to both teams making changes in attack.

Bantu introduced another forward in Lazola Jokojokwane, who replaced Bokang Sello while Pape Sane replaced Akpos Adubi for Rangers

Hlompho Kalake nearly snatched the equalizer in the 75th minute, but Rangers goalie Nana Bonsu made a good save to keep his side in the lead.

Bantu were caught wanting again in the late stages of the match as Aguda scored the second goal for the visitors with an easy tap in six minutes from time.

Though the home side managed to get a consolation goal through Jokojokwane in additional time, Rangers took the 2-1 lead heading to the second leg tie in Nigeria on Sunday.