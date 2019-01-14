Uganda: Residents Accuse MPs of Relocating Health Centre

Namutumba — Residents of Namutumba Sub-county in Namutumba District have accused area Members of Parliament (MPs) of relocating a health centre III from Bulafa Village, Kigalama Parish to Namuwondo Village in Ithuba Parish.

The construction of the facility by the Ministry of Health is in fulfilment of government's plan to have a health centre III in every sub-county.

Led by the Kigalama Parish LC2 chairperson, Mr Peter Isabirye, residents last week blamed Mr Paul Akamba and Ms Mariam Naigaga representatives of the Busiki County for lobbying for the transfer of the Shs500m health facility.

"We want the MPs to tell us why the facility is being changed," Mr Isabirye said.

Mr Dauda Mukiibi, the Bulafa Village LC1 chairperson, said: "It's unfortunate that our own legislators are forging council minutes while trying to relocate the facility to another village."

The locals then asked the Namutumba Sub-county LC3 chairperson, Mr George Lubera, for the minutes showing the transfer.

Ms Naigaga, when contacted, said: "Since elevation of Namuwondo Health Centre II to III was done by the ministry of Health; let structures be constructed in Namuwondo as they wait for Phase II which will cater for Kigalama Centre III."

The locals, however, said the legislator is not informed of government policy of one health centre III per sub-county.

The District chairperson, Mr Saleh Kumbuga, said the district council has never passed resolutions relocating the construction of the health centre III from Bufala to Namuwondo.

"It is on record that the sub-county headquarters and a health centre III are to be constructed in Bulafa Village.

"I am fed up with our MPs; instead of lobbying for the district, they are spreading hatred," Mr Kumbuga said.

He, however, urged locals to stay calm, saying the Ministry of Health will not construct a health centre III in Namuwondo because council minutes show Bulafa.

Among other resolutions made by Namutumba Sub-county lower local government during a Council meeting held on August 15, it was resolved that Kigalama Health Centre II be elevated to level III.

Efforts to get a comment from MP Paul Akamba, were futile as he neither picked nor returned calls.