South Africa: Education Department to Probe Alleged Segregation at Eastern Cape School

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has begun investigations into alleged segregation of pupils at King Edward High School in Matatiele, which also has primary school classes, following complaints from community members.

"The delegation has arrived at the school. It should be noted that the department will also meet with the community to ascertain a full understanding of the matter," department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said on Monday.

The Sunday Times published a report this weekend saying that the school's Grade 1 group had a class for black pupils and one for white pupils.

In the report, King Edward High School governing body chairperson Andrew Duminy explained that children who battle with English are kept in a separate class until Grade 3, for special assistance.

According to the report, there are 27 children in the all-black class, 13 in the all-white class and 27 in a mixed race class.

Mtima said the department would not preempt the outcome of investigations.

"We want to conclude the investigation before we say anything. We will be thorough."

He said that the department would meet with the community on Thursday.

"After that point, we will start to see more of where we are with this matter."

