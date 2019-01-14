9 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Six Manuscripts and Ancient Torah Scrolls Seized in Ben Arous

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Guard's Mhamdia Search and Investigation Brigade, on Tuesday, seized 6 historically important manuscripts (four in El Mhamdia and two in Ben Arous) and ancient Torah scrolls.

Three individuals have been arrested, Spokesperson for the National Guard Houssem Eddine Jbebli told TAP.

The "rare and ancient" documents were stolen from Libya's museums during the security vacuum period that followed the Libyan revolution.

These documents were in the possession of members of a network of smugglers operating between Tunisia and Libya.

The network was intending to sell them for over 1.5 million dinars.

Several manuscripts were also seized in this operation that was conducted in co-ordination with the Public Prosecutor's office in Ben Arous.

A legal investigation was initiated to this end.

According to initial observations, the seized documents are authentic and rare manuscripts of great historical importance, Bardo Museum Curator Souad Toumi said.

One of these documents dates back to the 19th century, she added.

