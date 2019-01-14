Ghana: Australian High Commission Supports Victims of Domestic Violence

The Australian High Commission in Accra, last Thursday donated a cheque for GH¢ 197,366.95 for the upkeep of victims of domestic violence, including women and children in Accra.

The cheque was handed to The Pearl Safe Haven, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Accra, to provide emergency temporary housing for survivors of domestic violence.

Mr Andrew Barnes, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, who presented the cheque noted that the amount was realised at the 2018 annual Melbourne Cup Charity Gala.

He said the High Commission "was pleased to support this worthy cause and took the initiative in line with Australia's commitment as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council."

The Australian envoy stated that his country initiated a programme dubbed: "Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Strategy" to address violence against women and girls.

Mr Barnes said beneficiaries would be provided with technical and vocational skills to enable them to be self-reliant.

The High Commissioner said he was concerned that victims of domestic violence continued to suffer in silence as their plight worsens.

"Many who suffered abuse had no choice but to remain in the abusive situation and sometimes got no redress," he said.

Ms Isobel Acquah, Project Director of The Pearl Safe Haven lauded the Australian High Commission's support for victims of domestic violence and abuse in Ghana.

She said domestic violence and abuse against women and children, often described as a global epidemic, was the most widespread and socially accepted form of human rights violations in Ghana.

Ms Acquah noted that violence and abuse against women and children hinder the progress of the girl-child and women's resolve to demand for their social, political and economic rights.

The Pearl Safe Haven boss appealed to the government to tackle issues of sexual harassment against women and girls at home and in schools.