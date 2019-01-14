Ghana: UGs Azamati Causes Upset ... in 8th Mini Gusa 100m Final

University of Ghana (UG), sprinter Benjamin Kwaku Azamati caused a major upset with a spirited display to beat favourite Sarfo Ansah to win the 100m final of the 8th Mini Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) games that ended on Friday at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Azamati, who won in a time of 10.61 seconds, stole the show with a composed finish in a drama filled final which saw three athletes disqualified for false starts.

Having earlier clocked a life time best 10.60s (PB) in the heats, Azamati held his nerve to beat off competition from the experienced Sarfo Ansah who finished second with a time of 10.67s.

UG, however, found more joy in track and field where Raja Lagble emerged tops in the 10,000m final, beating defending champion and UCC's Malik Yakubu to gold in a time of 32:42.80secs.

Similarly, UG's Emmanuel Desu won the men's triple jump final with a 13.80m leap.

In volleyball men, UCC beat UG 3-1 in tense final played at the UCC Sports Complex.

But overall, UCC clinched first place, followed by the University for Development Studies (UDS) in second and UG in third in the nine-day competition, winning 23 medals, made up of four gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.

The Director of Sports, UG Sports Directorate Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu was happy with the progress of Team UG.

"It shows we are on course for developing and improving talents towards the next GUSA games 2020 which we will have the privilege of hosting."

"Our policy and strategy so far is 'patient investment philosophy.' We want to create people who are talented and not ready-made-talent. Our mandate is to develop, empower and facilitate the youth through sports, UG PAAS, the UG Sports Fund and others"

Meanwhile, the nation's top university has already inaugurated its Local Organising Committee (LOC) with about a year to the competition.