Ghana: La Dade-Kotopon Pays PWDs Common Fund

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), last Thursday disbursed cash and other logistical support to more than 150 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) amounting to GH₵ 264,000 from the Assembly's Common Fund.

Fourty-seven of the PWDs received items including 30 freezers, seven industrial sewing machines, three laptops, popcorn machine, four Polytanks, a canopy and multipurpose printer amounting to GH₵ 111,500 for income generation activities

The rest of the 104 received various sums of money totalling GH₵ 152,500 to take care of their medical, education and other needs.

Mr Anthony Adarkwah, chairman of the Federation of Persons with Disability in La, expressed gratitude to government for the support, and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of what they have been given.

He, however, lamented on the delay by certain offices and departments under the assembly in the process of releasing the disability fund, after it had been okayed by the Municipal heads.

"Certain agencies, offices and departments under the assembly delays in working on the release of the funds after it has been okayed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Coordinating Director for disbursement," he lamented.

While encouraging all persons with disabilities in La to join the federation to take care of their welfare, Mr Adakwah discouraged those seeking for alms on the streets to rather exhibit their productiveness by creating economic ventures.

Head of Social Welfare, LaDMA, Mrs Lydia Winifred Mensah-Bonsu, said the incentives given out were a form of social intervention aimed at making the lives of the PWDs meaningful in the society.

The Coordinating Director, LaDMA, Owusu Frimpong Boadu, and the Presiding Member (PM) of LaDMA, Ms Naa Amoah Sackey, reiterated the commitment of the government towards the welfare of all disabled persons.

Forty-two-year-old Annan Mensah, a beneficiary, who had a Polytank was very grateful for the support and pledged to use the proceeds to cater for his upkeep so that he won't be a burden on his family and friends.