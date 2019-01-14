Ghana Attends Irena Confab in UAE

Ghana has participated in the ninth session of the Assembly of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) which took place at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Energy, Mr John Peter Amewu led a delegation from the Ministry and the Energy Commission (EC) to the meeting which started on Thursday, January 10 and ended on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

IRENA is an inter-governmental organisation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, and serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy.

The Assembly is the Agency's supreme decision-making body and brings together Heads of State, Ministers, government officials, and representatives from the private sector, civil society and other international organisations to reaffirm the global renewable energy agenda and make concrete steps to accelerate the global energy transition.

This was contained in a statement issued by Nana Kofi Oppong-Damoah, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ministry, in Accra and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

It said the Ghanaian delegation included Dr Alfred Ofosu-Ahenkorah, Executive Secretary of EC, Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director in charge of Renewable and Alternative Energies at the Ministry, and Mr Oppong-Damoah.