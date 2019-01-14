Sudan: Workshop On Evaluation of Sudan's Intangible Cultural Heritage Held

Khartoum,Dec14(SUNA)- Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities , Omer Sulieman Adam, said that Sudan has rich heritage , especially its intangible cultural heritage, calling on a number of trainees to benefit from foreign and national experts to identify the elements of the intangible cultural heritage to be registered in UNESCO World Heritage.

The Minister was addressing ( Workshop on Evaluation of intangible cultural heritage of Sudan) being taking place at Kanon Hotel in Khartoum from 13 to 17 January ; in presence of Dr. Asaad Abdelrahman, the Secretary General of the National Council for Cultural Heritage and Promotion of National Languages, ambassadors of UEA, Malaysia and Morocco , Dr. Pavel Kroupkine, the UNESCO representative to Sudan and Dr. Abdulgadir Mohamed Hassan, Secretary General of Sudanese National Commission for Education, Science and Culture.

The Minister thanked UNESCO and relevant organizations for their interest in the Sudanese heritage, affirming holding more workshops and training sessions to upgrade national cadres to preserve the Sudan's intangible cultural heritage.

Dr. Pavel Kroupkine, the UNESCO representative to Sudan, affirmed support to the National Council and training he national cadres in order to be experts in future at level of the Arab world.