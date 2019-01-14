14 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Arrives in Nyala

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir arrived in Nyala, capital of South Darfur state Monday.

He was received in Nyala airport, by Engineer. Adam Al-Faki Mohamed, Wali(governor) of South Darfur State and members of his government, , Chairman of the State's Legislative Council, Saleh Abdul Jabbar Yousif , legislative and political parties , native administrations and Sufi sects as well as sectors of ,women , youth and students who chanting " raise your head up , we are your supporters , you have to stay.".

The President of the Republic will shortly address a mass rally at Al Sahini Square. sn/ab

Sudan

Mo Ibrahim Foundation Warns Sudan Against Crackdown On Protesters

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has challenged the Sudan government to respect human rights and allow free press access in the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.