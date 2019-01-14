Sudan: President of the Republic Arrives in Nyala

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir arrived in Nyala, capital of South Darfur state Monday.

He was received in Nyala airport, by Engineer. Adam Al-Faki Mohamed, Wali(governor) of South Darfur State and members of his government, , Chairman of the State's Legislative Council, Saleh Abdul Jabbar Yousif , legislative and political parties , native administrations and Sufi sects as well as sectors of ,women , youth and students who chanting " raise your head up , we are your supporters , you have to stay.".

The President of the Republic will shortly address a mass rally at Al Sahini Square. sn/ab