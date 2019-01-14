Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commends First Sky Group for Contributing to National Development

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended First Sky Group for the many successes chalked over the years as a wholly Ghanaian business entity.

First Sky Group, agglomeration of various companies--First Sky Construction, Volta Serene Hotel, Ho, First Sky Commodities, Serene Insurance--on Sunday held its 16th Annual Thanksgiving Service to commemorate the company's achievements.

As part of the celebration, the company donated GH₡ 1 million to National Roads Safety Commission to intensify its roads safety education in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, who was represented at the event by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, extolled the Group Chairman, Eric Seddy Kutortse, for his exemplary leadership and entrepreneurship skills that had nurtured the business into one of the best Ghanaian companies in the country.

President Akufo-Addo thanked First Sky Group as the first company to donate towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The President said his aim was to develop the nation by creating the enabling environment for Ghanaian businesses to thrive, creating wealth and prosperity for the people and to move Ghana beyond aid.

The government, he said, had instituted business friendly policies that would unearth entrepreneurship skills of the youth and enable their businesses compete globally.

A Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, commended Chairman of the Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, for his anti-corruption stands, saying, if all Ghanaian businesses emulated these positive stands, the nation would be transformed.

Chairman of the group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, commended government for the support to Ghanaian businesses and the President's vision of moving Ghana beyond aid.

The Group, since its commencement, has grown over the years. It started operations with a workforce of five personnel; it currently has staff strength of over 400 permanent and 1,500 casual workers.