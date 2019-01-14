South Africa: The ANC At 107 - History, Values, Sacrifice and Strategic Vision

analysis

Unsurprisingly, in a time of troubles, the ANC draws extensively on its history in order to reclaim its legitimacy. But that history is complex and understood in diverse ways. No matter what controversies exist, it has a strong ethical base that can inspire people to service, as was the case with many who made great sacrifices to secure the freedom we enjoy.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

The ANC is preoccupied with its history and it has been drawn on for different reasons at different times. During the freedom struggle, that history of resistance was transmitted to successive generations, in order to inspire others to redouble their efforts to overthrow the apartheid regime. In the present, it is drawn on as a proud past with which the present ANC attempts to join itself and depict what it does as continuing to observe and practise the liberation legacy.

At the same time, key elements of this very past on which the ANC draws for legitimacy, are contested, because various versions of history allegedly or do in fact combine mythology and reality. Aspects of this history, the role of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), for example, are seen as...