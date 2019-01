Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda have the Egyptians Al Ahly and Smouha squads as the main opponents to surpass, to enable the two to progress to AfroLeague quarterfinals.

1º de Agosto are integrated in group C along with Al Ahly (Egypt), Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique) and REG (Rwanda), while Petro de Luanda are in group D with COSPN (Madagascar) BC Mazembe (DR.Congo) and Smouha (Egypt).

Morocco's AS Salé are the defending champions.