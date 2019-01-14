Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives Best Wishes for 2019

Staff of the Prime Minister's Office and officials of structures attached to the Star Building presented their New Year Wishes to the Prime Minister, Dion Ngute on January 11, 2019.

Thirteen delegations comprising staff of the Prime Minister's Office and workers in structures directly under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office on Friday January 11, 2019 presented their New Year Wishes to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

The ceremony, void of speeches, was equally an occasion for some persons to congratulate the Prime Minister, who was appointed on January 4, 2019 by the President of the Republic. Of the thirteen delegations, the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (NDDRC), with Fai Yengo Francis as National Coordinator, was shaking hands with the Prime Minister for the first time given that the Commission was created on November 30, 2018.

The Secretariat General led by the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office opened the New Year wishes greetings followed by the staff of the Cabinet of the Star Building. The ceremony which started at 3pm had officials from the National Communication Council, National Governance Programme, National Road Council, and the National Commission for the Approval of Text Books and Didactic Materials, amongst others greeting Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute. Technical Committee members, the Security and Protocol of the Prime Minister's as well as Journalists who report on the activities and actions of the Prime Minister also saluted the PM.

The slightly over one hour ceremony was a veritable occasion of conviviality as faces were all smiles, an indication of joy and shared happiness. The PM smiled and extended a warm hand shake to all those who showed up to wish him the best for the year. A reception was offered by the Prime Minister after the ceremony. The staff offered a bouquet of flowers to the Prime Minister as a sign of their support and readiness to collaborate with him.