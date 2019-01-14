South Africa: Deadline for Employment Equity Submissions Looms

Employers have 24 hours to submit their employment equity (EE) reports online, in line with legislation.

The closing date for the mandatory submission of EE reports is 15 January, the Department of Labour said on Monday.

Employers are as per the Employment Equity Act are obliged to submit annually to the department their employment equity reports in regard to demographic profiles, gender representation and EE plans on how to address discrimination and inequity in the workplace.

The EE Act aims to ensure equitable representation in all occupational categories and levels in the workplace.

"The purpose of the EE Act is to achieve equity in the workplace by promoting equity opportunity and fair treatment in employment and implementing affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment experienced by designated groups," the department's spokesperson Teboho Thejane said.

Employers wishing to submit their reports can do so by following the "how to" guide on the online services tab available on the Department's website on www.labour.gov.za