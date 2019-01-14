South Sudan: Deputy President Mabuza Pushes for Peace in South Sudan

Deputy President David Mabuza is on a working visit to Ethiopia to meet some of the role players who are working towards achieving lasting peace, stability and development in the Republic of South Sudan.

In his capacity as the Special Envoy to South Sudan, Deputy President Mabuza is scheduled to meet with Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, to push for the full implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement on South Sudan.

Abiy is also the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

"The working visit to Ethiopia by Deputy President Mabuza takes place in the context of strengthening the ongoing political efforts geared towards finding lasting peace and development for the people of South Sudan," the Presidency said on Monday.

In December, Deputy President Mabuza held various bilateral political consultations with heads of state and government within the member states of IGAD on the implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement on South Sudan.

These bilateral consultations saw Deputy President Mabuza visiting the republics of Uganda, Kenya, Sudan where all leaders and other relevant stakeholders have expressed the urgent need for the full implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Last September, South Sudanese parties and key stakeholders signed the Revitalised Peace Agreement on South Sudan that chart a roadmap towards the cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, building democracy as well as lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

The country, which gained independence from Sudan in July 2011, has for several years been trapped in an unending civil war that has seen thousands killed and maimed, with millions more fleeing and displaced.