South Africa: Bonang Will Not Be Returning to Radio Any Time Soon

Johannesburg — If you were hoping Bonang would make an epic return to her radio career any time soon, don't hold your breath.

The star, who had a popular slot on Metro FM which came to an end in 2017, burst a fan's bubble when she laughed off the idea of going back to radio.

Bonang was with Metro FM for three years before she took to Twitter in 2017 to announce that she would be leaving the station.

Although many speculated that the star was leaving because of her refusal to work with Lerato Kganyago, Bonang set the record straight in an interview with DRUM, saying that her decision to leave had nothing to do Lerato, but rather with the "unprofessional" manner in which Metro FM's management team handled changes at the station.

So when a fan asked Bonang how many retweets it would take for her to come back to radio, the presenter simply replied: "Lol. Ain't happening."

Source: The Juice