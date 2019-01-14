14 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Couple Arrested for Possession of Dagga

On Saturday, 12 January 2019, a couple aged 39 and 42 were arrested by police officers from the Uthukela Cluster Task Team. The officers conducted a stop and search operation in the Winterton area when the couple were stopped. On searching the vehicle, police discovered dagga packed into bin bags in the boot of the vehicle. The recovered dagga weighed in at 56 kilograms and has a street value of R210,000-00.

The suspects are expected to make an appearance in the Winterton Magistrates Court today. They face charges for being in possession of dagga.

