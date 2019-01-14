South Africa: Three Alleged Hijackers Apprehended

press release

Concerted efforts by members of the South African Police Service to effectively address crime paid off last night, 13 January 2019, when Port Elizabeth K9 members spotted an alleged hijacked vehicle driving around in Henry Ford Road, Port Elizabeth at 22:00 and apprehended three male suspects. It is alleged that the 38-year-old male complainant was driving his Mazda 323 in the Gunguluza area, in Kwanobuhle at 17:15 yesterday afternoon, 13 January 2019, when he was stopped by three males who requested the complainant to take them to Mabandla Road, Kwanobuhle. It is further alleged that one of the males suddenly cocked a firearm and instructed the driver to move to the back whilst another male got into the driver seat. The three suspects then drove off to Melbrooks Avenue, Uitenhage and dropped the complainant off in the street and the three suspects sped off with his car in the direction of Port Elizabeth. The owner of the vehicle alerted the Police and the description of the vehicle and the registration number was circulated by members of the Uitenhage 10111 Centre.

Alert PE K9 members on patrol last night noticed the circulated vehicle travelling in Henry Ford Road and pulled the vehicle off the road. Police investigations revealed that it was indeed the same vehicle that was hijacked earlier the afternoon and the three male suspects, who are between 20 and 26-years-old, were arrested on the scene and the vehicle was confiscated. No firearm was found. The possibility that the suspects might be linked to other hijackings in the Uitenhage/PE Clusters are under investigation. The suspects are due to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrates Court in the course of this week on a charge of hijacking.

The South African Police Service will continue with their Back to Basics approach, with the aim to intensify their patrols in order to ensure the safety of all citizens. The acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the members from the Port Elizabeth K9 for their swift response and vigilance in ensuring that they bring those culprits who break the law, to account for it.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about crime may contact Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime.