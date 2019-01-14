14 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Truck Drivers Arrested for Public Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Four truck drivers aged between 28 and 38 years of age were arrested yesterday on the N3 in the Van Reenen area. The drivers used their articulated vehicles to block off both the south bound as well as the north bound carriageways. During the blockage, two trucks were set alight.

Officers from the Uthukela Cluster station and units as well as the Newcastle Public Order Policing Unit responded swiftly to the road blockage and diffused the protest action, which was allegedly started by the truck drivers. The four trucks have been impounded by the police. The suspects face a charge of public violence and will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrates Court tomorrow.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.