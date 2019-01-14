South Africa: Dates Set for 2019 Wines2Whales

Cape Town — The Wines2Whales , set in the Western Cape with SA's favourite trails has set its dates for 2019.

These superb trails remain the biggest draw for new and returning riders and the 2019 events will again feature continued route refinement, as is the Wines2Whales tradition.

As is the famous W2W gees; the festive spirit which spreads through the field ensuring smiles, laughter and banter on the trails from Lourensford to Hermanus.

Given the popularity of the race and limited entries, participants are encouraged to enter as soon as possible to avoid the disappointment of missing out. This is especially key for the 2019 race as the organising team at Grandstand Management have big plans to continue to improve the rider experience.

"2018 was a baptism by heat, wind and protest action for us as the new owners of Wines2Whales," Michael Flinn, the Managing Director of Grandstand Management smiled.

Hinting at what is to come Flinn continued: "Without tempting fate, we hope that has got the natural disasters out of the way for a few years and we can really show off what Grandstand can bring to the W2W experience. Riders can expect us to continue to refine and evolve the events, with the riding and post-stage experiences our key focus. So stay tuned for updates throughout the year as we announce subtle improvements to the route and race village."

Rather than dampen the mood the challenges really brought out the gees in the field.

"Well done to all the race organizers and crew! Thank you for always making us the riders and our safety a first priority! And handling the unexpected with such professionalism, it definitely puts W2W in a different league when it comes to events! That and the gees is why I have been back for a third time. Awesome memories, the big pyjama party included," Connie-Marlene Theyse enthused after the windswept Pinotage event.

Adding his praise, after the rerouted final stage of the Shiraz event Wade Gomes had this to say: "Well done guys on getting a route sorted. Other stage races would have just cancelled the day... no wonder the big boys decided to buy W2W, you guys know what mountain biking is all about! This is why we ride."

One of the key traditions of Wines2Whales is the opening of entries on Valentine's Day. Riders who took part in any of the 2018 events will have 24 hours to beat the rush though, as entries open for them at 09:00 on Wednesday the February 13 . General entries open the following day, on February 14th, also at 09:00.

Entrants can choose from three entry options. The standard tent entry includes a two person tent per rider, while for those requiring more comfort there is a luxury tent option. Riders wishing to stay off-site in one of the Elgin Valley's many bed and breakfasts can select the 'meals only' entry option without a tent in the race village.

Do not miss the trills of riding from Lourensford Wine Estate - trekking up the historical Gantouw Pass, whooping through the Elgin Valley, relaxing at the spectacular Oak Valley Wine Estate and descending to the azure waters of the Indian Ocean - to Hermanus.

Source: Sport24