Liberia: ANC Welcomes Over 50 'New Members'

Cummings addresses new members at a welcome program at the ANC's headquarters.

The opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) on Thursday, January 10, 2019, welcomed over 50 new members, who joined the party, and charged them to work closely with the party leadership to ensure success for the transformation of the country.

The event, held at ANC's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, marks the first phase of a weekly welcome ceremony of 'new members' ahead of 2023 general and presidential elections.

Alexander B. Cummings, ANC political leader, called on the 'new partisans' to work collectively as a team, "because they have joined a party that is committed to diligently serve the nation, so as to improve the lives of its citizenry."

Mr. Cummings added, "ANC believes that the country deserves better than it presently looks, because we deserve better than we have. For this, we want you to join us. Come work with us to make the change the Liberian people want."

He thanked the 'new members' for making the right decision,' and promised that they will never regret the steps they have taken to join the ANC, because the party believes in serving the people through collective decision."

Cummings rhetorically asked new members to encourage their respective family and friends to be part of the struggle to make the country a better place for every citizen.

Lafayette O. Gould, ANC chairman, described Liberia as a "very rough country that is going through difficult financial and insecure times, where crimes are committed without justice for the victims.

"Our country is at a crossroad; a road of unimproved economy; unstructured security, but Mr. Cummings has prepared himself to lead the way forward," Gould said.

Gould said it is now time Liberians roll up their sleeves, and get ready to work ahead of 2023.

Momolu Johnson, who spoke on behalf of the new members, said they are confident that through collectively work and strategic planning, ANC will become victorious in 2023.

He added: "We all know our strategies, because we are aware of the history of leaders who are in power, and have come to join and win the 2023 elections, because Liberians must enjoy the resources of the country."

