South Africa: Kings Confirm Hooker in Talks With Edinburgh

Cape Town — The Southern Kings have confirmed that hooker Michael Willemse is in talks with Scottish side, Edinburgh but that no deal has as yet been finalised that will see him leave South Africa to further his career in the United Kingdom.

It has been widely reported in various media publications that the 25-year-old Willemse, who captained the Southern Kings in its debut season in 2017/18 and the early part of the 2018/19 season before he was sidelined by a shoulder injury, has signed for Edinburgh.

"Michael Willemse has spoken to us to indicate that he and his agent are in the advanced stages of talks with Edinburgh for a possible move to the Scottish team," says Kings Chief Operations Officer, Charl Crous.

"Michael has been an integral part of our team and has emphasised his commitment to the Southern Kings until the end of his contract with the franchise."

Willemse, who is a former scholar at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth, joined the Kings ahead of their final Super Rugby season in 2017 where he quickly established himself as one of the key players for the side.

The former SA under-20 player is contracted with Kings until the end of June 2019.

Source: Sport24