Kenya: Sonko to Speak in London as Nairobi Among 6 Global Cities at Aids Meet

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government will be among six global cities that will be participating in the AIDSfree Global Forum that will take place in London at the end of this month.

The AIDSfree Global Forum is part of global efforts aimed at reducing the burden of HIV in cities across the world and to achieve the target of ending the epidemic.

Governor Mike Sonko has been invited to speak at the forum and demonstrate Nairobi's continued commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Nairobi has made great progress against the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets enabled by a commitment to the Fast Track Cities Initiative. Your ongoing leadership in this area is vital and I hope that you might be available to attend and speak at the forum to demonstrate Nairobi's continued commitment," an invite to Sonko from the office of the British High Commissioner to Kenya says.

Executive Director of the National Aids Control Council of Kenya Dr Nduku Kilonzo has also been invited to the forum.

Other leaders of the participating cities include London, Maputo, Atlanta, Kiev and Delhi will showcase their progress and commitment to further action in addressing HIV/AIDS.

Leaders, doctors, NGOs and activists across the AIDSfree cities will gather and discuss how to bring to an end this major public health threat.

People living with HIV and those working as service providers will also have a platform to share first hand impact of the projects and the needs for support to continue.