Nigeria: Crisis Looms in Lautech Over Wearing of Hijab

Ibadan — Another religious crisis may be brewing in Oyo State as no fewer than 55 Muslim students were yesterday barred from entering the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) International School, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, over the use of hijab.

THISDAY learnt from a source in the school that the students were yesterday morning turned back by the institution authority for wearing hijab on top of their uniforms.

The source said: "Hijab Imbroglio: Welcome to LAUTECH Secondary School, Ogbomoso, Oyo State. The story was dated back to 2011 when the first request was made to the Governing Board of the school to allow our willing Muslim female students to use hijab as part of their school uniform in line with Islamic dictate.

"Since 2011, barely eight years ago, several letters of appeal had been written to the governing council while we wait endlessly without any concrete positive response to our simple request.

"Our Muslim girls, over the period, have been using beret instead of Hijab in their own case contrary to the Islamic dictate.

"While our patience overtime as law-abiding citizens was premised on our belief that the management of the school will do the needful and give regard to the rule of law and provision of the constitution guaranteeing fundamental human right of everybody.

"Having waited endlessly since 2011, it was decided on January 4, 2019, that our willing Muslim female students should commence the use of hijab as school resumes on January 7, 2019."

But speaking with journalists on the matter, the Principal of the school, Mr. Ibrahim Animashaun, urged parents and students to await the decision of the school board of governors.

He said the status quo remains until the board come out with its decision whether to allow or ban the use of hijab in the school.

He said: "The school board of governors is yet to approve the use of hijab, and the board is looking at their letter. So we are yet to communicate them. Until we communicate with them, the status quo remains until the board approves their request.

"We spoke with the aggrieved parents that their letter is still with the board. LAUTECH International School board of governors is looking at their letter."