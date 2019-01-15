Nigeria: Major Judicial Cases of 2019

Lagos — As the 2019-year rolls on, judicial watchers are wondering the fate of some celebrated cases in the various courts in the country. Some of those cases are presented below:

Trial of CJN Walter Onnoghen

A major defining case for the judiciary in 2019 will be the charges of false asset declaration against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. The CCB is accusing the CJN of failure to declare his asset upon assumption of office as provided in Section 15 (1) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act C15, punishable under Section 23 (2) (a) (b) and (c) of the same Act.

The charges have continued to elicit reactions that are both political and legal ahead of the 2019 general elections and post-election petitions to the judiciary.

Metuh's trial could end if he concludes defence

The trial of former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh over alleged collection of N400m from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has dragged on since January 2016.

However, the EFCC has concluded its case and the Abuja Federal High Court judge, Justice Okon Abang ordered Metuh to open his defence. How the case will end is left to be seen.

What is the fate of NBA President Usoro?

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), who was arraigned in December, 2018 by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 10-count-charge of alleged N1.4 billion fraud is being asked to step down.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos in the charge, which also mentioned Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. But he stated that the matter is about lawyer-client privilege.

Kanu: Senator Abaribe and other sureties' N300m bail bonds

Nigerians would want to know the outcome of the order of an Abuja Federal High Court for interim forfeiture of the N300m bail bonds entered for the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; a Jewish priest, Immanuel Shalom; and an Abuja-based accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu on November 14, 2018.

Kanu, who was facing trial on three count-charges bordering on conspiracy to commit treasonable felony and setting up illegal broadcast stations alongside Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, has failed to appear for trial since the alleged army raids on his home in Abia State in September, 2017.

Justice Binta Nyako has fixed March 28 for hearing of the bail forfeiture matter.

How will Evans' trial end?

Nigerians would be interested how the trial of notorious billionaire kidnap kingpin, Evans will go this year. He has been in and out of court in different courts in Lagos in 2018. He is standing trial before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye both of the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, 29, Chiemeka Arinze, 39, and Udeme Upong, 43, on a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, and sale and transfer of firearms. He is facing charges alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba, and in another charge with Emeka, Linus Okpara and Aduba

Fred Ajudua, ex-Army chief Bamaiyi's $8.4m case

Observers would be interested to see the outcome of the EFCC case involving Lagos socialite, Fred Ajudua for allegedly defrauding a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi of the sum of $8.4m for legal fees while they were both in custody on alleged fraud-related cases in the Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos in 2004.

Ajudua and some others allegedly convinced Bamaiyi that they could hire the legal services of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) to secure his freedom for which Bamaiyi allegedly gave Ajudua $8.4 million as the legal fee.

The trial is one of the oldest in the Lagos State Judiciary and it has suffered a lot of setbacks due to adjournments attributed to a number of factors, some of which are the alleged health challenges of the defendant, his absence in court and inability of the court to sit.

Jonathan's ex-aide Dudafa's N1.6bn trial

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa lost a no-case submission against his N1.6 billion fraud trial. He was charged alongside Iwejuo Joseph Nna on a 23-three count charge of money laundering, failure to declare assets and conspiracy to conceal proceeds of crime to the tune of over N1.6 billion among other sundry allegations.

Observers would be interested on the outcome of the case before the Lagos High Court.

Former govs Ladoja, Kalu, Shema's trials

What would be the outcome of the trials of former governors Rashid Ladoja, Orji Uzor Kalu and Shehu Shema of Oyo, Abia and Katsina states, respectively.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Ladoja of misappropriating the sun of N4.7bn; Kalu facing N7.6bn charges in a Lagos Federal High Court; and Shema is facing an N11bn charges before a Katsina High Court.