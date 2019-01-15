Rwanda: Equatorial Guinea President Visits Rwanda

President Paul Kagame and his Equatorial Guinean counterpart, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, yesterday witnessed the signing of four bilateral pacts at Village Urugwiro in Kigali.

President Obiang was in the country for a one-day official visit accompanied by senior officials of his government.

The four agreements included, rules of procedure of the joint permanent commission, memorandum of understanding on mutual diplomatic consultations, a memorandum of understanding on tourism and a bilateral air services agreement, which could open direct commercial flights between the two countries.

The two countries' ministers in charge of cooperation exchange documents related to one of the four bilateral deals in Kigali yesterday. Village Urugwiro.

Addressing the media after witnessing the signing of the agreements, President Kagame said the two countries are keen to expand the warm cooperation for the benefit of citizens.

"We look forward to cooperating with Equatorial Guinea in the sectors that have been identified for the benefit of our citizens, as reflected in the agreements signed today. We are also committed to working together to advance the key objectives of our continent," he said.

Kagame invited citizens and corporations from Equatorial Guinea to make the most of Rwanda visa on arrival regime.

"As you know, Rwanda offers visa on arrival. We hope tourists and business people from Equatorial Guinea will take advantage of this facility to visit as frequently as they wish," the President said.

He hailed Equatorial Guinea for its role in representing Africa on the United Nations Security Council. Other African members of the Security Council are Côte d'Ivoire and South Africa.

Equatorial Guinea is one of the countries that signed the Continental Free Trade Area agreement in March 2018.

"I also wish to note with appreciation the consistent support that Equatorial Guinea has given to the African Union reform process, as well as its signing of the Continental Free Trade Area and the Free Movement of Persons," he added.

On his part, President Obiang said that Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea enjoy good bilateral relations and a warm friendship.

He called for increased South to South cooperation as opposed to always relying on foreign powers who may not have the best interest of the continent.

He commended President Kagame and Rwanda for the leadership role of the African Union Chairmanship, saying that during this time, the continent made progress.

Both Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (Eccas).

In 2014 during a previous visit by President Obiang, the two countries had signed pacts for mutual cooperation in aspects such as economic partnership, investment, security, transport and mutual support in global affairs.

Later in the day, yesterday, Obiang toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum at Parliament Building before concluding his visit.