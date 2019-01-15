Zimbabwe: ZADHR Condemns Use of Live Ammunition On Protesters

document

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has received widespread reports of protesters who have sustained gunshot wounds after being shot during the ongoing nationwide protests. By mid day a total of thirteen cases were received, five in Epworth, four in Glenorah, one in Mabvuku, one in Kuwadzana and two in Chitungwiza. The extent of the injuries and the exact number of casualties is still being assessed.

ZADHR condemns in the strongest terms possible the use of live ammunition to contain the current protests. ZADHR urges restraint and calm on both the protesters and the security forces so as to avoid unnecessary morbidity and mortality. The state must provide an environment where protesters can freely express their voices without hindrance as provided by the constitution and international human rights framework.

ZADHR will continue to provide urgent medical care to all victims of organized violence and torture.

Source: Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR)