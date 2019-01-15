Nigeria: Apply Science, Technology in Fight Against Graft, Insecurity - Buhari

Enugu — President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the federal Ministry of Science and Technology to subject its inventions to the fight against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria.

The President also challenged the ministry to ensure that it's research outputs were used to increase capacity building for growth of the nation.

President Buhari gave the charges, yesterday, in Enugu at the opening ceremony of Technology and Innovation Expo 2019 week; treating science, technology and innovation for economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, President Buhari commended the ministry for its inventions, insisting however that the inventions must be applied to the development of the country.

The President also confirmed the award of scholarships up to PhD levels to the first, second and third winners of the 2018 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award, stating that "this administration will continue to encourage science and technology in all aspects of Nigerian economy."

Also speaking, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said: "It's a weapon we need to fight hunger, diseases, illiteracy, poverty and underdevelopment which can help us sustainably grow our economy.

"It is science and technology that we need to deploy to eradicate malaria, cure the dreaded epilepsy disease and effectively manage sickle cell anaemia."