14 January 2019

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Lawyers Respond to Distress Calls

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Monday 14 January 2019 deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal support services to 12 people who were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in Harare following protests held over the country's worsening economic crisis.

In Mabvuku high density suburb, ZLHR deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal support services to nine people who were arrested by ZRP officers while in Goromonzi North, ZLHR is attending to three people, who were arrested by the law enforcement agents.

ZLHR has also received reports that some people were hospitalised after sustaining injuries as they were assaulted and shot at as Zimbabwean authorities clamped down on protesters.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Zimbabwe

Social Media Blocked as Protests Continue

Harare and Bulawayo were largely deserted Tuesday as the country-wide protest called by labour unions and… Read more »

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.