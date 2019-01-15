Zimbabwe: Lawyers Respond to Distress Calls

document

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Monday 14 January 2019 deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal support services to 12 people who were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in Harare following protests held over the country's worsening economic crisis.

In Mabvuku high density suburb, ZLHR deployed lawyers to offer emergency legal support services to nine people who were arrested by ZRP officers while in Goromonzi North, ZLHR is attending to three people, who were arrested by the law enforcement agents.

ZLHR has also received reports that some people were hospitalised after sustaining injuries as they were assaulted and shot at as Zimbabwean authorities clamped down on protesters.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights