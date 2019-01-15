Zimbabwe: Catholic Youths Off to Panama

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira last Friday urged youths from the Catholic Church that will be attending the World Youth Day in Panama City, Panama, to be the country's brand ambassadors through exemplary behaviour.

The youths will join others from across the world at the fi ve-day international Catholic event from January 22 to 27 that focuses on religious faith and youth. "Th is trip to Panama marks a very important and fi rst time experience for most of the selected youths. Today we are sending you off to Panama to represent the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe, the Southern African region and the mighty continent of Africa.

"With these three fl ags you carry today, we feel that it is appropriate to see you as our ambassadors as you embark on a mission that will transform both you and our image as a country," said Minister Mupfumira.

She urged discipline.

"As you travel we expect you to respect the decree that sexual acts must be 'unitive, procreative and marital'. Following this decree, the Catholic Church lists homosexuality, masturbation, premarital sex, contraception and abortion as mortal sins. As youths you are exposed to a numerous of social temptations, I urge you to be disciplined,

"When you travel to Panama, you are most likely going to see new and amazing things. My children, all that glitters is not gold. Maintain your dignity, self-discipline and do not allow yourselves to be carried away.

"Do not engage in illicit activities and say no to sexual activities home or away until you are married. Female youths be alert because you are victims or targets, as well as the losers at the end," said Minister Mupfumira.

Minister Mupfumira said the Lonely Planet's best in the Travel List for 2019 had listed Sri Lanka in fi rst position, Germany second and Zimbabwe third and Panama fourth in the Top 10 countries to Visit in 2019.

"Th is puts us in the proximity with Panama and as such you, as our ambassadors, must build the brand. Our country is blessed with ultra-friendly locals, the Big Five, World Heritage-listed archaeological ruins, forested mountains and, of course, the mighty Victoria Falls.

"Carry this message with you as you will interact with youths from various countries. Invite them to see who we are," she said.

Minister Mupfumira urged the youths to take advantage of the event to associate and to create networks with others from different nationalities.

"Th is is an opportunity for you to associate and network with youths from different nationalities. I, therefore, encourage you to keep your mental faculties alert and your eyes open. "As you are going out my strongest message to you is that you are travelling to experience Panama and people there should feel a touch of Zimbabwe through your presence. So, make sure our country looks good out there."