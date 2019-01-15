Zimbabwe: MDC-Alliance Councillors Clash

MDC Alliance mayoral candidate for Chitungwiza Gift Tsverere reportedly bribed councillor Jabulani Mtunzi with a vehicle to support his bid to land the mayorship, in a case of vote-buying.

Clr Tsverere was elected mayor for Chitungwiza last year, while Clr Mtunzi deputised him. The elections were later suspended by the High Court.

Sources said Clr Tsverere gave Clr Mtunzi a Toyota Camry, which the latter swapped with Mr Tonderai Mhaka without Clr Tsverere's consent.

One of the sources told Th e Herald that Clr Tsverere demanded his car back, fearing he might not be able to retain his position, as councillors were now divided on who to vote for in the event of a rerun.

"Relations have turned sour between the two councillors, that is why Clr Tsverere now wants to reverse the deal he made with Clr Mtunzi, who has more infl uence in the party at provincial level," said the source.

"He is afraid that he might not be able to regain his position in the event of a re-run."

Clr Tsverere allegedly sent six men on Monday last week to get back his vehicle from Mr Mhaka. He is claiming ownership of the vehicle.

Mr Mhaka reported the matter to the police under case number CR126-01-19 last Tuesday. Clr Tsverere also fi led theft of trust property charges against Clr Mtunzi under case number CR130-01-09.